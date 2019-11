We used to have only three TV channels. Satellite TV brought a torrent of them to our homes. Streaming TV was supposed to make things easier by letting us watch what we want whenever we want to.

But, now there are almost as many streaming services as TV channels. It can be overwhelming.

There are the well-known ones, like Netflix and iFlix. Some are tied to services like Astro GO and BBC Player. There are also streaming services that cater to a specific crowd like Viu and Viki that specialises in Asian dramas.

Of course, some will slip through the cracks. Here is a couple of big named streaming TV services that you might not know is available in Malaysia.

Home of some of the best must-see TV shows such as Good Omens, The Boys, and The Man in the High Castle, Amazon Prime Video is available in Malaysia for US$5.99 (RM25) a month. Amazon Prime Video lets you watch on up to three devices, download shows and control how much data you use while streaming. What it does not have is a family plan.

Launched in Malaysia on Nov 2, Apple TV+ touts a lineup of exclusive shows including The Morning Show, See, and Snoopy in Space.

For RM19.90 a month after a 7-day free trial, you and members of your Family Sharing group can watch all the service has to offer on iPhones, iPads, Apple TV, Mac, AirPLay, PC, selected Samsung Smart TV, and Roku.

However, if you purchase a new iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV, you will receive a year’s subscription for free.