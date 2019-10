ASK any local movie buff to name Malaysia’s most recognisable actresses, and chances are the list will include multiple-award winners Sharifah Amani and Sangeeta Krishnasamy. Sharifah, 33, started her acting career with a bang, winning the most promising newcomer award for her role in the landmark Yasmin Ahmad indie film, Sepet, in 2005. The following year, she won the award for best actress for her performance in another Yasmin’s feature, Gubra. Since then, Sharifah has worked both in front and behind the camera in both film and television, and was most recently seen in the psychological drama, Motif. Like Sharifah, Sangeeta, 34, is another actress with an impressive track record. In 2017, her performance in the inspirational biopic, Adiwiraku, earned her three best actress awards that year – at the 29th Malaysia Film Festival, the Kuala Lumpur Film Critics’ Awards and Anugerah Skrin. Sangeeta was also in last year’s Rise: Ini Kalilah, a dramatisation of the 14th general election. When theSun decided to bring these two actresses together on camera to talk about their experiences in the Malaysian film industry and their hopes for the future generation, expect some fun and serious banter on the set. A special thanks to Lens Library Puchong for providing the space and equipment for this interview.

Sharifah admits she is happiest on a film set. The former child actress became a household name when she was cast in the inter-racial love story Sepet about 15 years ago. She was only 18 years old at the time. She remembers the whole cast undergoing three months of rehearsals to get under the skin of their characters before filming began. But in the subsequent years, she was shocked to see the level of professionalism she was so used to on Yasmin’s productions to be “totally missing” on certain sets. There were some productions that never scheduled time for rehearsals, and actors were even forced to bring their own wardrobe. She recalls one occasion when a director refused to work because he was “angry at his girlfriend”. Sharifah laments: “I have been spoilt by Yasmin and her team.” For Sangeeta, she admits that she once seriously toyed with the idea of quitting the film industry a few years ago, as she felt she was not getting the type of scripts that she found exciting. She says: “I was saying the same lines in five films!” But when the biopic Adiwiraku fell into her lap, everything changed. She says that role gave her a reason to stay on in the film industry. Incidentally, Sangeeta is now working on the sequel to Adiwiraku, this time as an executive producer. Shooting has already been completed, and much like the original, the plot is also based on a true story. It focuses on the Malaysian cricket team that won the gold medal at the 2017 SEA Games. “You need stories that inspire children,” says the actress.

Sangeeta finds the local film industry does not put enough effort to make its characters believable. “Some actors in Hollywood productions even get vocal training,” she says, but this is not the case here. Citing Hollywood actor Johnny Depp as her idol and one of the best character actors around, Sangeeta says that onscreen “you do not see him. You just see his character. He simply disappears”. For Sharifah, when it comes to choosing her roles, she says: “The first thing I do is ask my director: ‘Why do you need to tell this story.’ “From the answer, I can see his or her intention. For Yasmin, her intention was always clear – she wanted to make her parents happy.”