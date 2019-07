IF YOU are interested to be serenaded by a live music performance while onboard a plane, get yourself a ticket for the 9.30am AK5106 AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu on Aug 8.

Not only will you be enjoying a 30-minute Concert in the Air performance at 38,000ft by award-winning singer-actress Ayda Jebat and rock band Shadow Puppet Theatre, but you might also be part of a record-breaking event.

The Concert in the Air event is Minggu Muzik Malaysia (MMM) 2019’s attempt to enter the Malaysia Book of Records for the ‘highest altitude live music performance’. Passengers on board will receive a goodie bag and a certificate to commemorate the record.

This concert is held in collaboration with Travel360.com and supported by AirAsia Credit Card and Spritzer.

MMM 2019 is a week-long celebration of original Malaysian music with its inaugural edition to be held in Kuala Lumpur from Sept 9 to Sept 15.

Organising chairman Sylvester Fan said: “MMM is about connecting people, brands and businesses together. We hope to connect people within Malaysia as well as visitors to Malaysia through music, and Concert in the Air [with Ayda and Shadow Puppet Theatre] is one of our initiatives supporting that.”

Limited flight tickets are available for purchase through AirAsia’s usual sales channel.

Ayda, the Anugerah Planet Muzik 2018 and Anugerah Digital Muzik ERA 2017 winner, is best known for hits such as Siapa Diriku, Pencuri Hati and Mata.