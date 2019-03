HIP HOP duo Rae Sremmurd, R&B singer/songwriter Daniel Ceasar, and American ambient pop band Cigarettes After S** are some of the top acts you can catch at this year’s edition of Good Vibes Festival.

Now in its sixth run, #GVF2019 is returning to The Ranch at Gohtong Jaya this July 20 and 21, featuring a revamped Electric Fields third stage hosting a mix of international and local acts.

U Mobile customers with the promo code on the MyUmobile app can get 10% off on VIP tickets (RM600 nett) throughout the ticket sale period.

General tickets for the two-day pass are also available, as well as VIP tickets and hotel packages.

Homegrown acts set to perform this year are Ryot Jones, Kidd Santhe, Midnight Fusic, Dizkopolis, The Impatient Sisters, Lost Spaces, Allester Shaun, and Next Order comprising veteran Malaysian DJs Goldfish + Jhin and BATE.

The lineup continues with Cuban-American singer Sabrina Claudio, Korean-American singer Yaejim, Dutch DJ and producer San Holo, New York-based electronic music producer Jai Wolf and singer-songwriter Jess Connelly, who was listed in Spotify’s 2017 Artists to Watch.

For more, visit www.goodvibesfestival.com.