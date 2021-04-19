Good vibes all around

AS a rising singer in the Malaysian music landscape, singer Daniel Ezra Mohd Shafiq Nickleson saw his biggest surge in fans and listeners last year at the height of the initial movement control order lockdown.

With everyone cooped up in their homes and turning to platforms such as TikTok, interest in Ezra’s music blossomed.

Speaking to theSun about his latest single Hold Me, the 19-year-old who goes by the stage name Ezra Kairo explained that the latest single was unique in the sense that it was written for his mother from the perspective of his father.

How did you get into music?

I got into writing and releasing my own music because I look up to XXXTentacion. In his music, he always portrays himself as a form of energy that sort of gives out a message to people. I was really inspired by that.

When he passed away, I started making music. At first, I was making music for myself. I would record something on my laptop, and start writing about my feelings. I was doing this for one year, listening to my own music. Then, when I spoke to a close friend, she told me to release the songs.

My first track was Losing Interest. Many people loved it and I received messages saying ‘Thank you’. I remember going live once, and someone said my song saved them from the verge of suicide.

It does scare me at times seeing people go through a lot. I don’t want anyone I know or anyone who listens to my music to lose their life. This is why I started dabbling in music, because I don’t want people to go through hard times.

At what point did you decide to pursue music seriously as a career?

I started really going into it after the texts and messages came in. From there, my thought was if I could help ten people, I want to instead help a million. It really began last year, during the pandemic because I was at home, and I was thinking a lot and trapped in my own thoughts.

Sometimes, you get amazing ideas or you get lost. I was in the middle, and in all of that, I got the inspiration to take this seriously.

How did you come up with the concept for Hold Me?

It was written two years ago and was one of the tracks I used to listen to by myself. That, Losing Interest and a few more. It was one of the songs that really meant a lot to me.

I used to think a lot, and overthink things about the past. Whenever I think about those things, I tend to break down. The only way for me to take it out was through music.

During that period of time, I was thinking of my dad as he passed away. That got me thinking a lot about my dad and mom, so I made a song about it.

Do you find it hard to show your vulnerabilities through music?

It’s a natural thing. If I write something meaningful, I will break down but I’ll break down happily because I can take it out. It’s like I’m caged inside and dying to come out.

Does your tough childhood influence the stories and emotions in your music?

Yes, you could probably say that. I never really had a good childhood, but I’m glad for every positive thing that has happened, and even negative things that have made me stronger.

How are you approaching making music and standing out?

I just be myself. I realise that people, when they do music, tend to go out of their way to do what others are doing. My aim is to spread peace and I just want people to relate to it. One thing that really pushes me is that I stay true to myself and make music for the people.

What comes after Hold Me?

It would be something much more meaningful than Hold Me. I want it to hit harder. You can expect it not soon but not too late as well (laughs).