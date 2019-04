SPOILER ALERT!!!

If you are following Game Of Thrones season 8 and have yet to catch the second episode A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms don’t scroll down any further.

However if you did catch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, you might like to go behind the scenes of Winterfell’s battle prep in the second installment of The Game Revealed.

Production designer Deborah Riley and crew take fans through the expansion and fortification of one of the series’ most well-known sets, while co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, director David Nutter, writer Bryan Cogman, actors Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Kristofer Hivju (Tormund), Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne), and more discuss Jaime’s return to the North, Brienne’s knighting, and the emotional final sequence and song.

The third episode of the 6-episode final season of the Emmy-winning HBO Original series Game Of Thrones premieres same time as the US on April 29 at 9am exclusively on HBO (Astro Channel 411 / 431 HD).