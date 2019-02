HOLLYWOOD: Civil rights dramedy “Green Book,“ the tale of a celebrated black pianist who befriends his white driver as they tour the segregated American South in the 1960s, claimed the best picture Oscar on Sunday.

It bested seven other films: “Black Panther“, “BlacKkKlansman“, “Bohemian Rhapsody“, “The Favourite“, “Roma“, “A Star Is Born” and “Vice”. — AFP