THE Handlebards, the world’s first cycling theatre company, returns with Twelfth Night.

Sir Ian McKellen described the troupe as “uproarously funny”, and that is indeed high praise from a legendary actor.

The troupe is now touring in Asia again with its hilarious version of Shakespeare’s heartbreaking comedy.

The story of Twelfth Night revolves around Duke Orsino who is in love with Lady Olivia, but she won’t have anything to do with suitors.

Meanwhile, Viola finds herself shipwrecked on Orsino’s land when her ship sank.

Believing her twin brother Sebastian to be dead, she dresses up as a boy and becomes a servant to Orsino.

Olivia falls in love with Viola, believing her to be a boy, while Viola falls in love with Orsino.

Just when things start getting dicey, the real Sebastian turns up after being rescued at sea.

Other supporting characters are Sir Toby Belch (Olivia’s uncle), Sir Andrew Aguecheek (his friend), Maria (a maid), Feste (a jester) and Olivia’s pompous butler, Malvolio.

This production will feature an array of inventive props and costumes, including the most amazing yellow stockings (with suspenders) and cross garters for Malvolio.

The actors who will be performing this time around are Luke Wilson, Mark Collier, Ross Ford and Will Fawcett.

The Handlebards will perform at PJ Live Arts @ Jaya One in Petaling Jaya From Feb 14 to 20 (no shows on Sunday).

For more, visit www.tix.my or call 03-79318259.