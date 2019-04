THE POPULAR MPO Happy Hour series returns in this concert season on April 17 at 6.30pm at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

Join the musicians of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) in an informal concert called Swing Kings, which features a mix of jazz and oldies such as Chick Corea’s Armando Rhumba, Bart Howard’s Fly Me to the Moon, Cole Porter’s Night and Day, George Gershwin’s Summertime, Richard Rodger’s Everything I’ve Got Belongs to You, Sid Robin & Charles Shavers’ Undecided and many more.

This concert will see the collaboration of the musicians from the MPO, including Miroslav Danis (violin), Peter Danis (mandolin/violin), Andreas Dehner (double bass), Matthew Larsen (clarinet) and Muriz Rose (saxophone), who will team up with guitarists Gigi and Hady (below).

Also featured are drummer Dado Guerzo and vocalist Rachel Guerzo who blew audiences away at last year’s Semalam Di Malaya.

The Happy Hour concert is expected to last for an hour without an interval.

Tickets are priced at RM37 for all seating categories.

For more, call 03-23317007 or visit the MPO website.