Harry Styles in talks for Little Mermaid’s Prince Eric

ACCORDING to Hollywood Reporter, One Direction’s Harry Styles who made his motion picture debut in the Academy Award winning Dunkirk (2017) is in early talks to play Prince Eric in Disney’s The Little Mermaind.

The film has already cast the lead role of Ariel which will be played by R&B singer Halle Bailey.

Also in talks to join the cast are two-time Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy (for the role of villain Ursula no less) as well as Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina.