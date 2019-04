COMPLIMENTARY to Astro Movies Pack customers, they can now access streaming service HBO GO in May via the HBO GO App, Astro GO or Astro set top box.

HBO GO is an internet-based service that allows subscribers unlimited access to stream HBO’s complete library of original versions of all HBO Original content (series, movies and documentaries) from the US and Asia, Hollywood blockbusters as well as all-time favourite kids programmes anytime, anywhere.

The latest series will premiere on HBO GO the same time as the US and subscribers will also have access to additional HBO Original content such as behind-the-scenes featurettes and trailers.

Jonathan Spink, CEO of HBO Asia said, “We are excited to expand HBO GO to more markets in Asia with the launch of HBO GO in Malaysia.

“The launch of the online streaming service also extends our long partnership with Astro and brings our vast library of content closer to subscribers who can watch it anytime, anywhere, through their digital and mobile devices.”

“Subscribers can now enjoy thousands of hours of HBO Original programmes from the US and Asia,

“Hollywood blockbusters, documentaries, stand-up comedies, kids content and animated shows on HBO GO by streaming or downloading their favourite programmes, or watching the HBO channel live on HBO GO.”

Agnes Rozario, Astro’s Director of Content said, “We’re thrilled about expanding our exclusive partnership with HBO who has brought us the most watched show on the planet, Game of Thrones, and a string of hits and talked about originals, like Big Little Lies and Westworld, in addition to Hollywood blockbusters.”

Other upcoming HBO Original content streamed same time as the US include Chernobyl (premiering May 7 at 9am) and Big Little Lies 2 (premiering June 10 at 9am).

Subscribers will also get to watch other series such as Gentleman Jack and The Handmaid’s Tale as well as previous HBO Originals such as The Sopranos, Band Of Brothers, Entourage, The Newsroom and Sex and the City.

Technical specifications and other features of HBO GO The HBO GO App can be downloaded from App Store or Google Play and can be used on any mobile and tablet devices running on iOS and Android.

On computers, users can access HBO GO on their web browsers via the URL, https://www.hbogoasia.com/.