THE FINAL season of HBO’s fantasy saga is coming on April 14, and the network has announced a bonus for fans: a two-hour making-of documentary, to air a week after the series finale.

British documentary filmmaker Jeanie Finlay (Seahorse) was on set during production of the final six episodes, and her feature-length film Game of Thrones: The Last Watch chronicles the fantasy drama’s eighth and final season, including the challenges of bringing George RR Martin’s fantasy world to film.

The project will be “an up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers,“ said HBO in a statement.

Glimmer Films produced the project, and Game of Thrones showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff served as executive producers.

Game of Thrones returns for its final season (same time as the US) in Malaysia on April 15 at 9am, with a same day encore at 10pm, exclusively on HBO (Astro Channel 411 / 431 HD).

The series will also be available on Astro GO. New episodes will premiere every Monday at the same time.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch will debut in Asia same time as the US on May 27 , one week after the series finale, at 9am, exclusively on HBO. -AFP