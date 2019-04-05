Heart of the power

WE ALL have a superhero inside us; it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In young Billy Batson (Asher Angel)’s case, it just takes one word – “Shazam!” – and the teen turns into the muscular red-suited superhero (played by Zachary Levi).

Together with superhero enthusiast friend Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Billy sets out to test the limits of his new abilities, with the joyful recklessness of the child he is inside.

But he needs to master them quickly to fight the forces of evil controlled by Dr Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong), who wants Shazam’s powers for himself.

Director David F. Sandberg’s Shazam! from the DC Universe is now showing in cinemas here.

In an interview transcript provided by movie distributor Warner Bros, Levi (who is best known for his TV role in Chuck) said: “The wish fulfilment that the movie is about, is the same wish fulfilment that’s been in my own life.

“It’s so incredible to have loved superheroes and comics and videogames and all that stuff for so long, always dreaming like: ‘Oh, you know, maybe I’ll get a shot at playing a bona fide superhero one day’.

“And then at 37... being like: ‘I don’t know. Maybe I missed my shot’. And now, getting to do that.

“There were a couple of roles over the years that I wished I auditioned for, or that I came close to and I didn’t get. Then having gotten this role and having played this 14-year-old inside? I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

On Shazam’s attributes that inspire him personally, Levi said: “His heart. Ultimately, the Wizard chooses Billy Batson to be Earth’s mightiest mortal Shazam, because of the strength and purity and depth of his heart, traits that even Billy doesn’t know he has.

“I love characters like that. I think we need more of them. I think that we need to be inspiring people to be more selfless and more thoughtful. And I just really love being able to bring those types of characters to life.”

Every superhero has to look like that they can kick anyone’s butt. Nonetheless, Levi is grateful that nobody at Warner Bros, DC, or New Line said that he had to be in a certain shape to do this role.

“But they did say they wanted to make sure that I could physically do all the things that they were going to need me to do, to which I was like: ‘Yeah, yeah, me too’.

“But beyond that, I also wanted to look as much the part as I could for just my own confidence, and my own kind of journey as a man, and as an actor filling the shoes of this character. I wanted to go and have a transformation.

“So, I’ve been in the gym basically six days a week for certainly the last year, maybe even a little bit longer, 14 months or so, eating thousands and thousands of calories a day. That’s actually the hardest part of it.

“I can’t wait to get to the gym every day. I just feel, even from a mental health perspective, it’s so healthy for you.

“I’m stronger and healthier than I’ve ever been in my life, lifting more and more, and getting more and more definition in my body. I probably weigh about 220lb now, and I was 200lb when I started ...

“Somehow, in the back of my mind, I always believed that I was going to get a job one day and they were going to pay me to get into the best shape of my life!”

When asked what he wanted fans to experience as they watch this movie, Levi said: “It’s pretty simple. I want them, and everyone, to walk away from this movie feeling joy ... [and] going: ‘That was so fun and well-executed, and just a good – nay, not good, great – movie.

“But from a very specific fanboy perspective, I want all those fanboys and fangirls to have felt considered and thought of and respected in how we tackle the source material and how we honour that source material.”