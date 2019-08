AFTER the exhilarating Good Vibes Festival 2019, Heineken Live Your Music is offering a very exciting line-up of shows this August at KL LIFE that designed to keep the good vibes rolling and truly entertain you.

Heineken Live Your Music kickstarts its wild August ride with Andrew Rayel, the Moldovan DJ and producer whose eye-popping Find Your Harmony tour will be staged on Aug 10 at 8pm

Australia’s Flume makes his Malaysian debut with a night of future classics and re-crafted genres that pieces together sounds from across the electronic music spectrum and fires them out at dance floor speed on Aug 23 at 8pm.

Fans of Snow Patrol, the band behind global hits like Chasing Cars and Run, make their Malaysian debut with their first ever acoustic world tour on August 29 at 8pm .

