Hemsworth to play Hogan

MUSTACHIOED sports wrestler Hulk Hogan is to be the subject of a movie starring Chris Hemsworth and directed by Todd Phillips of The Hangover and Old School.

The second biopic from frat pack director Todd Phillips is to focus on Terry Bollea, also known as the ‘80s and ‘90s wrestling icon Hulk Hogan.

It’s written by Scott Silver of rap tale 8 Mile, boxing movie The Fighter, sea rescue The Finest Hours and October 2019’s Joaquin Phoenix Joker origin story and John Pollono of Boston Marathon bombing recovery biopic Stronger.

Hemsworth comes to the project having appeared as the Norse god of thunder, Thor, in seven Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, a tally that rises to eight after April’s Avengers: Endgame.

Still, the Australian actor has already racked up several depictions of historical persons, from the US Army Captain in Afghanistan war drama Horse Soldiers to appearing as British racing car driver James Hunt in Formula One film Rush and naval drama In the Heart of the Sea.

Similarly, Phillips might be better known for comedies Road Trip, Old School, Starsky & Hutch and The Hangover trilogy, but he does have a background in documentary (1998’s Frat House being one of three), while 2016’s War Dogs was based on the real arms-dealing efforts of two best friends from high school.

The Hulk Hogan movie is expected to focus on the wrestler’s rise to fame.

Netflix is backing the project and has not announced a release date at this time.-AFP