Henry Cavill to play Sherlock Holmes in ‘Enola Holmes’ adaptation

THE Superman star joins Millie Bobby Brown in Legendary’s Enola Holmes film adaptation, based on the Enola Holmes book series by Nancy Springer.

Springer’s series of six books, which begin with The Case of the Missing Marquess (2006), tells the story of Enola Holmes, Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ much younger sister, who turns out to be a very capable detective in her own right.

Brown (Stranger Things, Godzilla: King of the Monsters) will play the titular detective, while Cavill (The Tudors, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League) has been cast as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes.

Helena Bonham Carter (Harry Potter franchise, Ocean’s Eight) will play Enola’s mother.

Harry Bradbeer (Killing Eve) will direct from a script adapted by His Dark Materials writer Jack Thorne. The story revolves around a missing teenager whose father has been murdered.

Brown and her sister Paige Brown will also produce via her PCMA Productions banner, while Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will oversee the film for Legendary.

Cavill was last seen on the big screen in Mission: Impossible – Fallout and recently finished shooting Netflix’s The Witcher. - AFP