His Dark Materials trailer released

HBO released the official trailer for the highly anticipated HBO Original drama series His Dark Materials , which will premiere same time as the U.S. this fall, exclusively on HBO GO and HBO. The eight-episode series is set for two seasons.

Based on author Philip Pullman’s beloved trilogy of the same name, the first season follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Lyra’s search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets a determined and courageous boy called Will. Together they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands.

Keen will be joined by James McAvoy as Lyra’s Uncle Asriel; Ruth Wilson as socialite Mrs. Coulter; and Lin-Manuel Miranda as adventurer Lee Scoresby.