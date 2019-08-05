Hobbs & Shaw dethrones Lion King at North America box office

FAST & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw dethroned The Lion King in North American theaters, taking in an estimated US$60.8 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations saidon Aug 4.

The latest installment in the long-running Fast & Furious franchise, Hobbs & Shaw features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham facing off against “cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist” Idris Elba.

It ended the box office reign of The Lion King, a remake of the 1994 animated film that employs hyper-realistic computer-generated images with a voice cast including Donald Glover as Simba and Beyonce as Nala, together with Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and James Earl Jones.

The Lion King earned US$38.2 million for second place, topping director Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which has earned rave reviews and took in US$20 million for third place.

Once Upon a Time –the ninth of the 10 movies Tarantino has said he will make before retiring – is set in Tinseltown in 1969 and features Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino.

In fourth place was Toy Story 4, which managed $8.2 million.

The latest installment in the family-friendly Disney/Pixar animation franchise that began in 1995, the movie features the voices of Tom Hanks (Woody) and Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear).

Spider-Man: Far from Home –which continues where Avengers: Endgame left off and stars Tom Holland as the Marvel superhero–came in fifth with US$7.8 million.

Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were: Yesterday (US$2.4 million); The Farewell (US$2.4 million); Crawl (US$2.2 million); Aladdin (US$2 million); and Annabelle Comes Home (US$875,000)