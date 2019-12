THE ‘80s rock institutions will join forces in a forthcoming 2020 Stadium Tour across North America.

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Poison have recently announced the forthcoming 22-date tour, which will launch on July 7 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The trek will close out on Sept 5 at the brand-new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, with additional stops planned in Houston, San Francisco, Atlanta, Boston and more.

During a press conference held on December 4, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott stated that the Stadium Tour will prove that the 1980s are not “a mockable decade.”

“It’s last man standing to a point maybe, but we have survived. Whether we’ve gone away and come back or we’ve been constant, it’s the music that’s been the thread that keeps bringing everybody back again,“ he explained.

Details about the 2020 Stadium Tour arrive a few weeks after Mötley Crüe announced plans for a long-awaited reunion, despite the famous “Cessation of Touring Agreement” they signed in January 2014.

The legendary rockers shared the news in a YouTube video narrated by rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who notably portrayed drummer Tommy Lee in the recent Netflix biopic based on the band’s autobiography The Dirt.

“In 2014, Mötley Crüe announced their final tour, putting an end to almost 35 years on the road. To make it official, they signed an unprecedented contract,“ Kelly explains over footage of a touring contract getting blown to bits.

For their first concerts since their 2014/2015 “Final Tour,“ the band will be joined on stage by Def Leppard and Poison as well as Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

As Rolling Stone pointed out, this is the first time that the three hard rock acts will hit the road together.

Poison toured with Mötley Crüe in 2011, while Look What the Cat Dragged In rockers joined forces with Def Leppard in 2017.

Last March, Def Leppard were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, alongside Radiohead, the Cure, Janet Jackson and the Zombies.

“If alcoholism, cancer and car crashes couldn’t kill us, the ‘90s had no fucking chance,“ frontman Joe Elliott said during the band’s induction ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Tickets for the 2020 “Stadium Tour” will go on sale beginning December 13 at 10 am (EST), with additional information available on Mötley Crüe’s website.- AFP