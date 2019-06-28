ICT brings you Blank

INSTANT Café Theatre (ICT) continue with tehir 30th Anniversary program with BLANK__ by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimapour as part of the Damansara International Arts Festival (DIAF).

Nassim is the internationally acclaimed writer of White Rabbit, Red Rabbit. His plays have been performed in over 30 countries world-wide.

He describes BLANK__ as a Theatrical Story Machine – a machine without a director, a set or even rehearsals.

Every night or afternoon on stage one actor will receive a script in a large envelope. The script as the title suggests is filled with blanks.

The actor must perform the script and fill in the blanks with the help of the audience. And so a new story is told in the theatre every afternoon and every night.

To perform BLANK__ two of the stars of ICT’s Gold Rain and Hailstones Sharifah Amani and Ghafir Akbar.

ICT is also excited to have the opportunity to work with Beyond Borders and refugee theatre company Parastoo to invite Syrian poet and actor Mwaffaq Alhajjar and Afgani actress Farzana Hussaini to perform.

Young actor/director Arief Hamizan is also slated to perform.

BLANK__ will be staged at Damansara Performing Arts Centre from July 5 to July 7. To find out more please visist their website.