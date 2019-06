ILIZA Shlesinger,is one of today’s leading comedians with a devoted fan base who show their loyalty by creating their own Iliza inspired swag to wear to her shows.

Selling out theatres around the world she is one of most sought after headliners working today. Brought to you by LOL Events, she will be tickling ribs in Malaysia on June 16 with her latest comedy tour Iliza Live In Kuala Lumpur at The Platform, Menara Ken TTDI as she takes her brash, straight-talking and truth-telling humour on the road to worldwide acclaim.

Shlesinger has taken the comedy world by storm with four Netflix specials, on top of numerous television and film appearances.

Her comedy which highlights social issues with a comical twist is sure to charm audiences across the globe.

In 2018, Shlesinger premiered Elder Millennial, her fourth Netflix stand-up special, in which she dove into the undeniable truths about life at 35, and the insanity of the road she has taken to get there.

Tickets are available for purchase online through Proticket Malaysia. For more information log on to www.lolevents.my.