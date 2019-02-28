In pursuit of Hyukoh love

INDIE rock band Hyukoh recently gave fans a night of emotional indulgence, blending uncomplicated, moody music with a lush, uplifting quality.

The four-member band from South Korea was performing at KL Live last Wednesday in support of its latest EP 24: How to Find True Love and Happiness, and as part of U Mobile’s Unlimited Grooves platform.

Hyukoh – comprising Oh Hyuk (vocals and guitar), Lim Hyun-jae (lead guitar), Im Dong-geon (bass), and Lee In-woo (drums) – made its breakthrough in 2017 with its first studio album, 23, which earned it the No.6 spot on Billboard’s World Albums chart.

The band is even slated to perform at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival next April, joining Korean girl group Blackpink at that event.

Each project released by the band since its debut EP, 20, in 2014 is titled according to its members’ age – all of whom are born in 1993 – and is like a timeline of the boys’ personal growth.

Local band Lost Spaces, known for songs including boxset.girlfriend, fake.guitars, and 35.mm served as the opening act for Hyukoh.

If you aren’t too familiar with Hyukoh’s sound, experiencing the band live will likely turn you into an endearing Hyukoh-music listener.

Watching its live performance is like enjoying a soft-serve ice cream on a bright sunny day.

In other words: you will not be disappointed, because it will likely be at the top of the list of your favourite concerts.

All the band required that night to work its magic was a relatively simple stage setup.

It was enough to showcase the boys’ brilliant musical skills on the drums, guitars, and bass, as well as Oh’s smooth vocals on songs like the fast-tempo Citizen Kane, whimsical SkyWorld, and the thumping Wanli from the group’s first album.

The night saw some 1,600 concert-goers happily lose themselves in Hyukoh’s understated artistry, while singing along to its songs, especially those from its latest EP, which highlight a heavier shift to songs in English.

Though the entire night was one enjoyable experience, songs from 24 – such as Love Ya!, and Gang Gang Schiele which explore the topic of friendship – ended up as personal favourites of the night.

The album centres on themes such as love, loss of innocence, and friendship, and triggers thoughts of what love and happiness actually mean, instead of utilising the standard template approach of attaining it.

While there might not be a precise manual for it, Hyukoh’s own pursuit of life’s most coveted traits shows that learning from each other’s experience helps, and perhaps, love and happiness cannot exist without also feeling sad in the process.

Before ending the night with the usual post-show photo that the band takes with the crowd, Oh sent what is perhaps one of the kindest wishes you could ever say to a person: “Hope you guys can find your true love and happiness.”

U Mobile with Upfront Arena Present: Hyukoh Live in KL is part of U Mobile Unlimited Grooves initiative.