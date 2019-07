NON-PROFIT organisation Naad Sreevijayam Society is holding a fundraising concert, themed Sangeetha Sandhya, to fund its project for a series of positive mental health workshops and talks.

The concert, on July 20 at 6pm at the Wawasan Open University in Penang, will showcase the very best of classical carnatic music by five world-renowned carnatic music maestros from South India.

They include Shri Anayady N. Prasad (above, left, on vocals), Shri Kadanad.V.K. Gopi (mridangam), Shri Thamarakudy K.R. Vijayakumar (ganjira), Shri Dr Trichy Murali (ghatam) and Shri Thamarakudy R. Rajasekharan (morsing).

The five will be accompanied by one of the most celebrated classical Indian violinists from Malaysia, Vadya Ratna Karaâ Achyuthan Sashidaran Nair.

Naad Sreevijayam Society founder Anne Choon said: “I think music is such a good avenue of healing and expression.

“It can transcend words, language and stigma to allow people to connect and share what they’re feeling in a positive, natural way,“

The society aims to utilise the donations received from those attending the concert to organise small scale events that promote classical arts and music as healthy avenues of expression and create a supportive space wherein those struggling with such issues may share their struggles and heal.

For more on the concert, visit the Naad Sreevijayam Society website.