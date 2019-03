THE ANNUAL Le French Festival (LFF) is back for its 18th edition with the best that France has to offer, including films (in the form of the French Film Festival), art, music and theatre performances as well as food, from April 4 to May 12.

Starting out with one venue in Kuala Lumpur in 2001, the festival is now celebrated in other cities including Penang, Johor Baru and Kota Kinabalu.

This year, for the first time in the LFF history, organisers Alliance Française and the Embassy of France in Malaysia have stepped up their involvement.

They will not only be curating a variety of programmes and artistes from France but also play the role of ‘producer’ as they collaborate with Malaysian theatre company KL Shakespeare Players (KLSP) to create a special performance.

The result is a re-interpretation of Cyrano de Bergerac, deemed to be the most famous play in French theatre.

As for the French Film Festival, a total of 15 award-winning French films (with English subtitles) will be screened at selected GSC cinemas.

Among them are Funan, the French animated film that won the best movie award at the Annecy Animated Film Festival 2018; and Edmond (2018), the story of playwright Edmond Rostand who wrote Cyrano de Bergerec.

Theatre enthusiasts will get to enjoy Paris by Lorànt Deutsch that features the French actor and writer in a lively theatre performance; Exit, a hip-hop performance by Art Move Concept; Brand New World, a pop art exhibition featuring French artist Argadol’s masterpieces created exclusively for LFF 2019; and artisan bread workshops with the master bakers of PAUL.

LFF 2019 takes place in Kuala Lumpur from April 4 to April 28, Penang (April 25 to May 5), Johor Baru (May 2 to May 5), and Kota Kinabalu (May 9 to May 12).

For more, visit the Le French Festival website or Facebook page.