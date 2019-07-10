It’s SpongeBob’s 20th birthday bash

GET READY for the ‘Best Year Ever’ as Nickelodeon celebrates 20 years of SpongeBob SquarePants with a tribute to one of the most iconic TV series and characters ever created.

Launched on July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as one of the top children’s animated series on TV for 17 years.

The series was created by the late Stephen Hillenburg who was an animator, voice actor, and former marine science educator.

Along the way, it has generated a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, toys and merchandise, movies, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical, and legions of fans across the world.

The birthday festivities kick off with the premiere of SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout, an original mixed live-action and animated one-hour special this Friday at 6pm on Nickelodeon (Astro channel 612).

The special sees the optimistic SpongeBob and best pal Patrick journeying to the surface world and meeting familiar characters during the lunchtime rush at The Trusty Slab restaurant.

The laughs keep on coming with the Best 48 Hours Ever, a ‘Sponge-athon’ with your favourite Bikini Bottom friends this weekend beginning midnight on Saturday.

SpongeBob SquarePants is currently seen in 208 countries and has been translated into more than 55 languages.