AFTER A sold-out world premiere run, the musical Jagged Little Pill is due to open on Broadway this fall, featuring a story by screenwriter Diablo Cody and music by Alanis Morissette.

Inspired by the themes of Morissette’s seminal album of the same name, Jagged Little Pill centers on a suburban family called the Healys.

When cracks in their picture-perfect veneer begin to surface, they must choose between maintaining their image or facing truths about themselves and the world around them.

Oscar-winning writing Diablo Cody (Juno) is behind the musical’s story, which is set to Morissette’s hits such as You Oughta Know, Head Over Feet, Hand In My Pocket and Ironic along with songs newly written for the stage. Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress) directs.

Now the production team has revealed that the show, which premiered at American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, will open on Broadway in the fall in a yet-to-be-announced theater.

“This process, and what this process has yielded artistically and collaboratively, has been nothing short of a revelation, a balm and an arrival for me,“ said Alanis Morissette.

“It is a culmination of so much of what my life’s work has been oriented toward,“ said Morissette of the production.

Cody said, “Writing Jagged Little Pill has been the most fulfilling and emotional creative experience of my life, and I am so excited to share it with as many people as possible.”

An original cast recording is likewise in the works with Atlantic Records.

Sign up to receive news of the Broadway run and ticket sales at jaggedlittlepill.com. –AFP