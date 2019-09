Japanese film fest on in Klang Valley

NOW in its 16th year, the month-long Japanese Film Festival 2019 is taking place in the Klang Valley from now till Sept 11, Penang (Sept 12-15), Johor Baru (Sept 19-22), and Kuching as well as Kota Kinabalu (Oct 3-6).

THIS year’s JFF features a selection of 13 movies ranging from dramas to musicals and comedies screening at selected Golden Screen Cinemas nationwide.

One of the festival’s highlights is a special feature on music movies with Farewell Song, Little Love Song, and La La La at Rock Bottom.

The JFF 2019 kicked off with the Southeast Asian premiere of Little Nights, Little Love, directed by Imaizumi Rikiya, during its opening night on Tuesday, weeks ahead of its official release in Japan.

All films are presented in Japanese with English subtitles, with tickets priced at just RM9.

Tickets for all the screenings can be purchased via GSC Box Office, GSC Ticketing Kiosk, GSC e-payment at gsc.com.my, or GSC Mobile Apps.

JFF 2019 is also part of The Japan Foundation Kuala Lumpur’s 30th anniversary celebration in Malaysia since its establishment back in 1989.

For more, visit the JFF 2019 website.