ANGELINA Jolie promises to work “10 times harder” in Marvel’s The Eternals

Jolie made Comic-Con all the more memorable when she made a surprise appearance during the Marvel Studios panel.

Her appearance on Saturday night pretty much confirmed her casting as Thena in The Eternals, one of the many films in MCU’s Phase 4.

“I’m so excited to be here,“ she told the crowd.

“I’m going to work 10 times harder [than on previous action films], because I know what it means to be an Eternal, to be part of this family, we all know what the task ahead is, and we know what you deserve.”

Her other confirmed co-stars include:

Richard Madden as Ikaris

Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo

Salma Hayek as Ajak

Lauren Ridloff as Makkari

Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos

Lia McHugh as Sprite

Don Lee as Gilgamesh

In the comic penned by Jack Kirby, the Eternals are a race of immortal beings created by the Celestials to defend Earth from warlike Deviants.

The Eternals have been on Earth for thousands of years. According to Director Chloe Zhao, “through their journey, we really get to explore what it means to be human”.

Producer Kevin Feige said The Eternals is something “entirely new and entirely different.”

The Eternals is slated to open in theatres on Nov 6, 2020.