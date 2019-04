BROOKLYN-BASED singer-songwriter Jesse Ruben, 32, channels a revived bright energy with This is Why I Need You from his latest EP, Hope.

Pouring positivity into the lyrics, the lead single was the first song he penned after being diagnosed with Lyme disease at age 26 that forced him to put his music career on the back burner for more than two years.

According to Ruben in a recent interview during his first trip to Asia, the toll on his health battling the disease meant that for a long time, the singer didn’t think he would make music again.

“I was just so happy to feel like myself again,” said Ruben, who was on a promo tour in Manila and Singapore, before continuing to Kuala Lumpur.

He said: “For a long time, it was just a mess, a nightmare. When you wake up every day feeling terrible – it’s really hard.

“I was going a little crazy and so when I finally started feeling like a human being again, I was so happy that I was just writing like crazy and wanted people to hear these songs.”

Caused by a tick bite, those stricken by Lyme disease suffer from constant symptoms like joint pain, headaches, and fatigue, yet many live with the disease unnoticed, despite feeling “tired all the time”.

“They just think that’s normal, whereas I know that it’s not.”

He says being vocal about the topic and connecting with people in similar situations have not only “been really helpful” to his spirits, but also “just remind me how thankful I am for not having to be like that any more”.

This is Why I Need You was produced by long-time collaborator and friend Kyle Patrick of The Click Five fame.

Working with a familiar face brought an added layer of comfort to the professional process because he “needed somebody I could trust to make the songs work”, especially since he was just beginning to feel better.

Calling Patrick “an amazing producer”, Ruben said: “He was really great at telling me not to freak out, cause I was freaking out a lot.

“We spent so much time together just trying to get these songs to be as good as they could possibly be, and without him – I mean, I love those songs – but without [Patrick], nobody would have heard them.

“I think the way that they ended up sounding is very special and he did a really good job.”

Intertwined into the EP’s upbeat, wholesome message are two sweet songs – Simple Little Ballad and Ours – that Ruben dedicates to his wife, actress Jen Jacob.

Ruben calls Simple Little Ballad a lullaby for his wife, while Ours is a love letter about creating the future that they want together, adding that “I really like love songs, I really like them”.

Speaking about Simple Little Ballad, he said: “I don’t know anyone else who fits all these different little details I put in ... like the TV show that she watches, and what she wears in her hair.

“It’s so specifically her, plus, who doesn’t love a good lullaby, you know?”

The pair were together for five-and-a-half years before they tied the knot in October last year. “Three of those [years] I was not a person, I was a sick person,” he said.

He wrote Ours when the couple started talking about getting married, which he said was a “very big deal”.

“When you’re a musician, it’s sort of drilled into your head, like, you can’t get married until you’re famous, until you’ve made it, you know.

“Like you need to be on a tour bus and flying around the world, and [only] then you can get married.

“That song was the first time I was really looking out into our future, and what is this going to be like.

“There’s a line in there about raising kids, and there’s a line in there about getting older, and playing cards ...

“I don’t know, it was the first time I was like, oh wow, we’re going to spend the rest of our lives together.

“It just feels really safe and comfortable, and she’s stuck with me forever.”