Jury finds Katy Perry copied Christian rap song

FILES) In this file photo taken on June 23, 2019 Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 2019 BET awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The infectious country-trap smash “Old Town Road” has broken the record for longest reign over the US singles chart, Billboard announced on July 29, 2019, stretching its now historic pop music domination to 17 weeks. The viral mega-hit that mashes banjo twangs with thumping bass from unknown artist-turned-industry maverick Lil Nas X broke the record of 16 weeks on the industry’s most closely watched singles chart. / AFP / Jean-Baptiste LACROIX