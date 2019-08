THE FIRST-EVER WkndFest Vol.1 K-pop Edition, happening this Aug 30 at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil from 6pm, promises a star-studded lineup.

K-pop’s hottest acts like Tiffany Young, and boyband VAV a.k.a Very Awesome Voice (below), are set to give fans in Malaysia the ultimate Hallyu experience, alongside other stars like iKON, Momoland, Mamamoo, and (G)I-dle.

Expect chart-toppers from Young like I Just Wanna Dance, Born Again, and Lips on Lips, as well as Thrilla Killa, I’m Sorry, Senorita, and She’s Mine from the seven members of VAV – St Van, Ayno, Ziu, Baron, ACE, Jacob, and Lou.

VAV, which debuted in 2015, will be making its second return to the country at the WkndFest.

Sharing the excitement from the band, lead singer St Van said: “It’s a very exciting time for us as a group to be able to tour and perform at WkndFest. We’re looking forward to hearing the local Senoritas’ sing along to our songs.

“We hope to give them the show of a lifetime!”

According to executive director of WkndFest Amirul Hafiz, this festival is just the beginning of many more exciting live music experiences to feature a lineup of acts of the same genre.

“The concept behind Vol.1: K-pop Edition was formed based on the growing interest and fan base in Malaysia, and to offer fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience with sought-after K-pop acts,” he said.

Tickets are already on sale at Myticket.Asia. For more, visit the WkndFest website.