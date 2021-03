Karnan Kanapathy started his entertainment career as a rapper in 2006. Later, he founded a boy band of five rappers called Outlaw Malaysia, and produced their first album Gethu. Currently, the band has plans to produce more singles.

“I have written so many songs that I could make at least four to five albums,” said the 33-year-old.

He even started his own recording studio – the Outlaw Garage – seven years ago.

Singing, rapping and writing songs are not the only talents Karnan has.

In 2009, he made his acting debut in a short film called VaYasu. Soon, more roles followed.

During his 12 years in the Malaysian film industry, he appeared in 14 movies, three television series and one telefilm. His performances have won him five awards, including The Icon Award in 2019 at the Malaysian Indian Cine Awards, that honours talents who work in the Malaysian Indian Film Industry.

Was becoming a rapper your first ambition?

I did not want to be a rapper or an actor. I did not want to be in the entertainment industry at all. I wanted to be a pilot in the air force. I even passed my interview with flying colours. But my mother was not keen about my ambition. She did not want me to be far away from her. She was also worried about my safety.

Who are the rappers you admire?

Eminem. He comes from a poor background. He did not let his circumstances stop him from achieving success. I learned from him not to let my humble background be an obstacle in achieving success. In the Malaysian scene, I love Yogi B and Viveck Ji of Chakra Sonic. They have made Tamil rap popular. In the past when we talk about rap, we always looked at the West but things are changing slowly.

What are some of the projects you are working on?

I have started shooting my latest TV series, Swara Layam, in which I play a guitarist-cum-singer. I am acting under the talented director S. Balachandran.

He also gave me my first role in his short film, Vayasu, in which I played a rapist. I only appeared in one scene. The following year, he gave me the lead role in another short film of his, Kick Start. I won the Best Actor award at the BMW Shorties Award for that role. I will always be grateful to him.

After a 10-year gap, we are working together again. What I love about him is, he never shouts on the set and he always remains calm no matter what the crisis is. He feels shouting will disrupt the actor’s mood.

I will also be acting in a new television series where I play a writer with super powers. I cannot reveal much about the plot. All I can say is, I have been working out. I have been going to the gym regularly. I want to look fit for the role.

What has been your favourite role?

A psychotic serial killer in the television movie Naran. The director, Karthik Shaamalan, knows how to create impactful scenes. I got a lot of praise for my performance. The director and I discussed the project for quite some time and finally we shot it in 2019. It was shown on television last year. I also love watching movies about serial killers.