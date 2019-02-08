Khalid releases new song Talk

THE SINGER teamed up with English electronic duo Disclosure for Talk, which dropped today.

The track is cowritten and produced by Disclosed.

It’s the first single from Khalid’s next album, due out this April via Right Hand Music/ RCA Records.

The musician released his well-received first album, American Teen, in 2017, which earned him five Grammy nominations. Since his 2018 EP Suncity, he has collaborated with Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Normani and Shawn Mendes, among others.

Disclosure’s last album, Caracal, released in 2015, and was nominated for Best Dance/Electronica Album at the 2016 Grammys.

“This album is the culmination of all of the growth and experiences I have gathered over the past two remarkable years,“ Khalid said in a statement about his upcoming LP.

“I have been in the studio pouring my soul and spirit to create a body of work that I hope speaks to each and every one of you and I am excited to share Talk, the first taste of that today.”

Khalid’s sophomore album is out April 2019. -AFP