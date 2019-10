SEAN Kingston, a popular rapper singer and songwriter who became a global superstar with his ballad Beautiful Girls will be performing at the Quill Convention Centre, Quill City Mall, Kuala Lumpur on Oct 19 for his Sean Kingston Malaysia Live Tour.

The show will also be featuring local artists Sona One, Alif, DJ Jvene and Dj Pennie.

Jamaican-American KIngston has collaborated with high profile musicians throughout his career including Justin Bieber, Nicky Minaj, Kanye West and Dr Dre.

Other than Beautiful Girls, his other noteworthy hits are Fire Burning, My Love and Eenie Minie (featuring Justin Bieber).

He has also worked with Malaysian artists Kilafairy on her fourth single Put The Word In and with Datuk Siti Nurhaliza on Remember You a well-received track from her first English language album.

During a meet and greet session at Quill City Mall on Oct 16, Kingston thanked his fans for all their support.

For more information and ticket prices, visit premier. ticketcharge.com.my.