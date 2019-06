THE KLCO (Kuala Lumpur City Opera) is presenting a full-stage production of Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (klpac) from June 27 to 30.

An opera in three acts by the legendary Italian and composer with libretto in Italian by Francesco Maria Piave, La Traviata is based on the 1852 play La Dame aux camélias by Alexandre Dumas fils (Jr).

The opera premiered at the La Fenice opera house in Venice on March 6, 1853.

‘La traviata’ means ‘the fallen woman’, and refers to main character Violetta Valéry, a beloved Parisian courtesan.

When Violetta, who suffers from a life-threatening illness, meets Alfredo Germont, the two fall deeply in love and move to the countryside together.

One day, Alfredo’s father Giorgio visits Violetta and asks her to break up with his son to preserve their family’s reputation.

She reluctantly agrees and ends the relationship, which leaves Alfredo devastated.

But in Violetta’s final days, Giorgio is overcome with guilt and tells his son the truth and urges him to go reunite with his true love.

KLCO principal conductor Juan Montoya will lead an orchestra ensemble of 24 players, while award-winning stage director Christopher Ling returns to direct La Traviata.

The production will be featuring a double cast for the leading roles.

Playing the tragic lovers are soprano Ang Mei Foong and tenor Tan Chee Shen for the June 27 and 29 shows, while soprano Joyce Khoo from Penang and tenor Yap Jin Hin take over for the June 28 and 30 performances.

Meanwhile, Köln (Germany)-based bass-baritone Aw Yeow Hoay and Singaporean baritone Martin Ng will take turns playing the father, Giorgio.

Others in the cast include award-winning Chaing YiLing, Heo Yueh Ren, Samuel Lim, James Long, Joseph Ng, and Suzuki Saori.

The cast will also be supported by the 50-member KLCO Chorus.

For more, visit the KLCO website or Facebook page.