The irrepressible Kumar is one of Southeast Asia’s most respected and versatile artistes having entertained millions as a comedian, TV host, actor, dancer, director and author.

His witty observations about life have captivated audiences for over 30 years.

Now that he is turning 50, Kumar (right) will once again take a road trip around Malaysia with a nationwide tour called Kumar Fifty50.

With all-new material, Kumar is set to make audiences laugh at his stories and views of life on Feb 27 and Feb 28 at the HGH Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur.

