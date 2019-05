AXN will be premiering a new series, LA’s Finest, based on the Bad Boys film series created by George Gallo, on May 14 at 9.05pm on AXN (Astro channel 701/ 721).

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, LA’s Finest is a thrilling action series from the universe of the Jerry Bruckheimer/Michael Bay’s Bad Boys franchise.

The 13-episode inaugural season will kick off with a three-hour premiere marathon all within 12 hours of the US telecast. Subsequent episodes will telecast at 10pm with double episodes premiering weekly.

LA’s Finest stars Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, who both executive-produced the one-hour series.

The show follows Syd Burnett (Union), who was last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel. She is seemingly leaving her complicated past behind to have a fresh start in Los Angeles as an LAPD detective.

When paired with new partner Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mother with an equally complex history, Burnett is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret.

Together, Burnett and McKenna form an unbreakable bond, taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules and speed limits.

The show also follows the two co-stars as they become a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.

LA’s Finest also stars Zack Gilford, Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Sophie Reynolds and Ernie Hudson.