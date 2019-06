CANTOPOP icon George Lam (below) is set to put a smile on your face on Sept 28 at Resorts World Genting.

The Hong Kong superstar returns for his George Lam the Smiling Concert Live in Genting 2019 at the resort’s Arena of Stars, backed by band frontman Jimmy Lee and his band of musicians from Singapore.

Lam, whose career spans five decades, said in a statement: “I would like to put a smile on everyone’s face – for my beloved audience and in everyone’s daily lives.

“The most valuable emotion in life is to be happy. Once you have that, you will have absolutely everything.”

He added that he is “looking forward to bringing smiles to my special guests” from Malaysia and all over.

Lam started out as the lead vocalist of his own band, Jade, in the mid-70s. He went solo when he debuted his self-titled English album in 1976.

His first Cantonese album, Various Divisions, established Lam as a musical force who wrote and produced his own songs and albums, which was unusual at that time.

The 1980s saw Lam scoring 23 hits that peaked at No.1 in the RTHK Chinese Pop Chart. Among them are his signature tunes such as In the Middle of the Water, I Need You Every Minute, Choice, Scent of the Night, and Like Dreams and Fantasies.

To date, the singer-actor has almost 40 albums under his belt.

For tickets to the George Lam the Smiling Concert Live in Genting 2019, visit the Resorts World Genting website.