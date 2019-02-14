LANY bringing Malibu Nights Headline World Tour to KL

American band LANY is returning to Kuala Lumpur for a one-night-only concert as part of its 2019 Malibu Nights Headline World Tour.



The Los Angeles-based trio — Paul Klein (lead vocalist, piano, guitar), Les Priest (keyboards, guitar), and Jake Goss (drums) — will be playing at KL Convention Centre on July 27 at 8.30pm.



Tickets to the show will be available on Feb 21 at 10am through www.prworldwidelive.com or www.myticket.asia. All tickets are free standing and available in two phases — Phase 1 (RM 258) and Phase 2 (RM298).



Produced by Live Nation, the Malibu Nights World Tour includes over 100 dates across North America, Europe, the UK, South America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.



Most Malaysian audiences first fell head over heels in love with the band after a lineup gig at Good Vibes Festival in 2017. The band then returned with its very first local headliner show in KL Live last year in March.



Its second studio album, Malibu Nights, was released via Interscope Records on Oct 5 last year, and feature LANY’s distinctive joyous pop hooks and tender ballads.



This follows the band’s 2017 self-titled debut album, which tied for the highest-charting debut album on the 2017 Billboard Top Rock Albums chart.



For more info, visit www.prworldwidelive.com or www.livenationentertainment.com.

