Latest trailer for Pet Sematary

SOMETIMES dead is better.

With a tagline like that, no horror buff could resist watching the latest adaptation of Stephen King’s Pet Sematary when it hits the cinemas on April 4.

Published in 1983, the novel Pet Sematary was nominated for a World Fantasy Award for Best Novel in 1986.

It was adapted into a 1989 film of the same name.

The newest film adaptation of Pet Sematary stars Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, and John Lithgow.

In a nutshell, the story is about a doctor who moves his family into the countryside only to learn that near his new home is a mysterious burial ground.

Dead pets would be buried there by their bereaved owners and would supposedly come back to life.

When tragedy strikes, the good doctor does the unthinkable, only to realise sometimes the dead should stay dead.

Watch the trailer below.