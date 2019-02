ACTOR Lee Sang Yoon, singer-actor-host and BtoB boy band member Yook Sung-jae, comedian Yang Se-hyung and singer-actor-host Lee Seung-gi all appear in the South Korean reality show, Master in the House, which airs every Thursday at 11pm on One HD (Astro channel 393).

In this show, the four take part in challenges and games against each other in order to gain advantages in the house they are staying in, such as getting more private time with the master.

Master, in this case, refers to an unknown famous figure who can be from any field. The four first have to guess who the man (or woman) is, and then get to spend two days and one night together to learn more about the master’s life and gain some advice.

In an interview transcript provided by One HD, Se-hyung and Sang Yoon talk about their experiences in the show.

Which master has left the deepest impression or has affected you the most so far?

Se-hyung: “The first master Jeon In-kwon. I used to care a lot about what other people think of the weird and dorky side of me.

“After I met him and saw how he expressed himself so freely, I got to feel more comfortable [with who I am].”

Sang Yoon: “I will never forget Jeon either. I was so consoled and got an answer to my concerns from his voice alone. It was a very interesting experience.

“Actor Choi Bul-am and actress Ko Du-shim also taught me valuable lessons not only on acting but also on how to live life. I hope for the day I get to act with them come soon.”

Which master would you like to invite to the show and why?

Se-hyung: “Comedian Choi Yang-rak. I have never met him before but I’ve admired his style of comedy for a long time. I’m curious about how he is when he is not on stage.”

Sang Yoon: “I am a big fan of basketball. We’ve had many athletic masters so I think it would be nice to have a master who’s a basketball player.

“I’d also like to invite drama scriptwriters since I’m very curious about what they do in their daily life.”

Se-hyung, you provide a lot of laughs on the show. What would you say is your role among the four hosts?

Se-hyung: “Thank you for saying so. I think bringing laughter is my role in the show because I’m a comedian. Each of us takes a role that suits our own profession.”

What is your impression of your three partners in the show?

Se-hyung: “My first impression is ‘celebrities’ and ‘I might not get close to them’. As I expected, we are not that close.

“We try to keep our personal distance [with each other] and be courteous. But I think this is good for the show in the long term.”

Sang Yoon: “Se-hyung and I have many things in common. So I felt comfortable with him from the beginning.

“Seung-ki and I are very different but we got much closer after we understand each other better. We complement each other.

“What I most like about Sung-jae is that he is really mature. There is a lot I can learn from him even though he is the youngest [among us].”

Se-hyung, you once aspired to be a chef. Why?

Se-hyung: “The reason why I wanted to be a cook was simple. Cooking was fun at that time.

“But one day, I got to thinking about how it would be like if I were to be a cook forever. I couldn’t see myself happy. So I quit.

“Instead, I wrote down what I was good at and what people praised about me. That led me to one conclusion – be a comedian! So I am!”