Legend Olivia de Havilland dies at 104

OLIVIA de Havilland, a two-time Oscar winner and one of the last links to Hollywood’s Golden Age, died July 26 at the age of 104. The actress, who starred in blockbusters like Gone With the Wind and played opposite such dashing leading men as Errol Flynn, personified the glamour and elegance of a bygone age of moviemaking. In a statement, her publicist Lisa Goldberg said de Havilland “died peacefully from natural causes” at her home in Paris, France, where she had lived for years. “She was a queen of Hollywood, and will go down in cinematic history as such,“ Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, told AFP. “There aren’t many who deserve to be called a ‘legend,‘” tweeted Hollywood columnist Scott Feinberg, “but Olivia de Havilland... certainly was one.” And a Twitter account run by screen legend Humphrey Bogart’s son said, “We have lost a true Classic Hollywood icon.” De Havilland, who built a reputation for being a bankable star for any genre, starred in 49 movies from 1935 to 2009. She was also known for her colorful off-screen life, including a landmark legal battle against Warner Bros. and a secret and bitter feud with sister and fellow actress Joan Fontaine.

FILES) In this file photo taken on December 14, 1939 US actress Olivia de Havilland (L) and British actress Vivien Leigh are pictured as they leave a plane upon their arrival in Atlanta for the premiere of “Gone with the wind”. / AFP / ACME / -

The De Havilland Law She earned the enduring appreciation of fellow actors when a suit she brought against Warner Bros. – who had repeatedly extended her contract even as she rejected script after script – led to a far-reaching 1945 ruling that gave actors far more power to choose their own roles. Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz tweeted that even beyond her two Oscars, “her greatest contribution came in court against Warner Bros, setting a template for labor rights in Hollywood.” She took pride in the ruling, still known as the De Havilland Law. Actor Jared Leto, himself an Oscar winner, tweeted that the law helped him extricate himself from an unfavorable nine-year contract. He was able to thank the actress in person in Paris, and recalled; “It was amazing to meet her –she’s a legend!” Though De Havilland was blacklisted for three years while the case was underway, her legal victory kickstarted her career. Neither she nor sister Joan Fontaine ever spoke publicly about their feud, but in 1941 De Havilland lost out on an Oscar for her lead performance as Emmy Brown in Hold Back the Dawn to Fontaine, who won for Alfred Hitchcock’s Suspicion. They remain the only siblings in Oscar history to have both won lead acting honors. Cast with Errol Flynn Olivia Mary de Havilland was born on July 1, 1916 in Tokyo, the daughter of a British lawyer and actress mother Lilian Fontaine. When the couple divorced three years later, Fontaine took her two daughters to live in California.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 15, 2006 US actress Olivia de Havilland attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ tribute to herself at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / David Livingston