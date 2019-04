TAIWANESE musical star Terry Lin (pix) returns to the Arena of Stars on May 11 for his Terry Lin One Take 2.0 Live in Genting concert.

No stranger to Resorts World Genting as he performed his One Take World Tour here in 2016, the award-winning singer promises a very personal concert this time.

“I can’t wait to see everyone in Genting,” he says. “With the great stage specifications, my awesome band and songs that come from deep within my heart, I promise that this concert will hit a high score of five stars!”

The concert will highlight milestones of his long career, which began in 1992 when he debuted in the band Apologize and found fame in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

In 1995, Lin went solo with his first album A Person’s Appearance, sparking off a musical journey that has spanned over two decades and has seen him nominated five times for best Mandarin male artiste in the Golden Melody Awards, Taiwan’s version of the Grammy Music Awards.

Known for his distinctive voice – described as ‘moody’ and ‘powerful’ – and as the prince of non-platonic love songs, Lin’s best-known songs include Mona Lisa’s Tear, Lonely Love Song, It is Over and The Departed.

In 2013, Lin joined the first season of China’s hugely-successful I am a Singer musical reality TV series, emerging as first runner-up.

In 2017, he returned for the fifth season of I am a Singer, once again making it to the grand finals and finishing in fifth place.

In addition to his prowess as a singer, Lin is also a successful businessman in his own right – establishing and running his own music label and serving as a producer for other singers.

He has also branched out from music production to commercial distribution; highlights from his 2016 One Take World Tour were collected into an audio DVD published under his label.

The lead single for that album was recorded live on tour with minimal post-production, living up to the name of the tour – ‘one take’.

“I’ve been known by many names over my career, but the epitaph that I am proudest of is the ‘Walking Vinyl Record’,” says Lin.

“That’s exactly what I want to be – a singer that sounds exactly the same in a polished studio environment and in a dynamic live setting. Whether it is a concert or a live singing competition, I feel completely at home.

“I also love performing with other singers, and the one that I’m most looking forward to collaborating with one day is my ‘son’, Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen.”

For more, call 03-2718 1118 or visit www.rwgenting.com.