Liu to star in show from Desperate Housewives creator

AFTER being announced several months ago, the new series from Desperate Housewives creator, Marc Cherry, has now found one of its stars in Lucy Liu.

Why Women Kill is due to land on the CBS All Access streaming platform in 2019.

After the show Elementary – in which she plays a leading role –was recently announced to be ending, Lucy Liu already has a new project in the pipeline.

The former Charlie’s Angels star has joined the cast of the forthcoming series from the Desperate Housewives creator, US entertainment media reports.

This new CBS All Access show will follow the lives of three women living in three different eras.

Viewers will be introduced to a 1960s housewife, a 1980s socialite and a 2018 lawyer, each dealing – in their own way – with infidelity in their marriages.

Lucy Liu will play Simone, an elegant, stylish woman who is full of life and oozes self-confidence, living life like a movie star in her leading role.

With her superior smugness, appearances mean everything to Simone, who fills her time with shopping trips and parties, on which she thrives.

Seemingly happily married to her admiring and indulgent husband Karl, Simone is devastated to learn he is cheating on her.

As yet, Lucy Liu is the only actress confirmed on the cast of the upcoming CBS All Access series, which does not yet have a premiere date.

The actress, who rose to fame in Ally McBeal from 1998 to 2002, is already a member of the CBS family, since she currently plays Doctor Joan Watson in Elementary, inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle’s Adventures of Sherlock Holmes.

She will soon be bowing out of the role, however, since the show is set to end in 2019 after its seventh and final season.

Known for her roles in Kill Bill and Charlie’s Angels, Lucy Liu also starred in the recent Netflix film, Set It Up in 2018.

She also headed behind the camera to direct a few episodes of Elementary, as well as an episode of Luke Cage, out now on Netflix.–AFP