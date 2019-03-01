Live your music with Honne and Kodaline

CATCH English electronic music duo Honne and Irish rock band Kodaline live, as Heineken Live Your Music kicks off its latest instalment this weekend.

Honne will be performing for two days at KL Live today and tomorrow in support of its Love Me/Love Me Not Asian Tour Part 1, followed by Kodaline, as part of its Politics of Living Tour on March 3.

While tickets to Kodaline on Sunday and Honne’s second show on Saturday have already sold out, you can still get tickets for Honne’s show tonight, priced at RM165 from www.goodvibesfestival.com.

Comprising producer James Hatcher and singer/producer Andy Clutterbuck, Honne released its sophomore album in August last year, with songs like Feels So Good, Crying Over You, Location Unknown, and Day 1, which currently reigns as its most popular track on Spotify with over 29 million streams at the last count.

An ode to love, Day 1 comes with a gospel choir and candy-coated synths, with lyrics that sing “You’ll always be my day one, day zero when I was no one”.

The two Londoners chose the name Honne after the Japanese concept of ‘true feelings’, and released its first EP Warm on a Cold Night – which shares the same name as its 2016 debut album – back in September 2014.

Meanwhile, Kodaline’s 2018 Politics of Living follows its sophomore Coming Up for Air album, which dropped in 2015.

According to the Irish rock band, which comprises Steve Garrigan, Mark Prendergast, Vincent May, and Jason Boland, it took its time to perfect the Politics of Living.

Speaking about its third studio album, vocalist Garrigan said: “We did our own things, we made sure we got everything to exactly where it needed to be.

“We gave ourselves room to get out of our comfort zone and experiment, to try to do things we might have shied away from before.

“But the songs were always the foundation: the structure, the lyrics, the melody.

“If you get that right, production can only make it better. It’s like sprinkles on top of a cake.”

Kodaline has shared the stage with English singer/songwriter Ed Sheran, when Sheeran was in Dublin for his concert at Croke Park Stadium in July 2015.

For more, visit Heineken Live Your Music’s Facebook page or website.