IT’S CELEBRATION time for the Caped Crusader at Sky Avenue, Resorts World Genting.

‘The high street on top of a mountain’ is playing host to everything Batman – from life-sized replicas of Batmobiles and Batsuits, to activities and stage shows for audiences of all ages – in honour of this iconic crime-fighter’s 80th birthday.

Under the tagline #LongLiveTheBat, this two-month-long grand celebration, which started last Friday and ends on July 10, marks a first-of-its-kind event in Southeast Asia, making it a must-see for any and all Batman fans.

Resorts World Genting Entertainment & Events vice president Kevin Tann said this event is part of the company’s aims to bring something new and exciting every season for visitors to Genting.

These had included numerous popular culture intellectual properties ranging from live-action Japanese superheroes such as Ultraman and Super Sentai to the fantastical acrobatic shows such as The Adventures of the Monkey King: The Golden Hooped Rod.

As for Batman’s 80th-anniversary celebration, Warner Bros SEA Consumer Products representative and Pacific Licensing Studio Licensing CEO Neal Rudge said this event is just the beginning of a year-long celebration.

Among the many highlights in the Genting’s Batman 80th Birthday Celebration, don’t miss the world’s first Batman SkySymphony show.

The Call is Out showcases the skyscape of Gotham City using the large LCD displays that surround the stage. Watch 1,001 glowing orbs hanging from the ceiling move to every scene, and change colours in time with the music. The show cycles periodically throughout the day.

Right across from SkySymphony is Times Square, which is the stage for the Batman live show, and Batman meet-and-greet sessions, held three times a day on selected dates in May and June.

The location will also host cosplay events which are open to the public on June 28 to 30, and July 5 to 7.

Take the escalator up to level three and make your way to the Sky Atrium. Along the way, you can stop to take photos with the large cute figurines of characters from the Batman universe as part of the Batman Chibi Showcase.

If you’re feeling peckish, make a pitstop at the DC Comics Super Heroes shop and cafe where you can find everything Batman, from drinks to meals to licensed merchandise.

Continue on to level one of Sky Atrium for the Batman Experience, where you can find the Batman Showcase, Trick Art Photo Booth, Batmobile Junior Ride, Batman Wayang Kulit Display, and the Batman Replica Showcase.

While there, you can view and take photos with full-sized replicas of the Batmobile from the 1989 Batman movie, and the armoured Batmobile from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

There are also four full-sized statues of Batman in different costumes from his various appearances in the films and comics.

The two rarest exhibitions at the Batman Experience are the collection of Batman shadow puppets designed by Tintoy Chuo, done in the style of Malaysian wayang kulit, and the personal collection of first-edition Batman comics belonging to Resorts World Genting Resorts Operation vice president Lim Keong Han.

To complete your Batman celebration, head back to the Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park or the First World lobby, and pick up official Batman merchandise from the pop-up stores. The two stores offer different selections of merchandise.

For more, visit the Resorts World Genting website.