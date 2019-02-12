Love Korean style

HOW about celebrating Valentine’s Day the way the Koreans do this year?

Big on romance, Koreans celebrate Valentine’s Day twice.

On Feb 14 or Valentine’s Day, ladies will surprise their sweethearts with chocolates and candies.

On March 14 which is called White Day, guys will (or are supposed to) return the favour.

For the upcoming Valentine’s Day and White Day, Oh!K (Astro channel 394) has specially prepared a slew of your favourite romantic K-dramas like Goblin, She Was Pretty and Princess Hours for your weekend drama binge sessions.

Oh!K is rewarding the biggest K-drama fans with exclusive Oppa Packages, comprising oppa-themed supplies that will brighten up your days and allow you to showcase your love for your favourite oppas!

Just tune into Oh!K daily from 7.50pm to 9pm, snap a photo of the “Sarang Haeyo” logo when it appears on the screen and then post it on the www.facebook.com/OhKTVAsia and tell them how you plan to make use of these packages.

The competition period will run over three weeks beginning on Feb 14.