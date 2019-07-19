Luca Guadagnino directs new HBO drama

We Are Who We Are is the first TV show from the Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino consisting of eight episodes.

Luca Guadagnino’s forthcoming HBO/Sky drama We Are Who We Are announced key cast members today, including Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Faith Alabi, Spence Moore II, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier and Sebastiano Pigazzi.

Pop star Jordan Kristine Seamon, rapper Kid Cudi, Francesca Scorsese and Ben Taylor also star.

The announcement was made via HBO’s official Instagram account for the series, which featured images of the cast taken by Guadagnino.

The coming-of-age story follows two American teenagers who, along with their military and civilian parents, live on an American military base in Italy, and centers on first loves, friendships and growing up. “Suspiria” director Guadagnino will write, direct and showrun.

The series will begin shooting in Italy later this July. - AFP