Luca Guadagnino directs new HBO drama

In this file photo taken on July 9, 2019 Earth, Wind & Fire perform at The Beacon Theatre in New York City. The iconic children’s television program “Sesame Street” along with the R&B collective Earth, Wind & Fire will be among those honored at this year’s Kennedy Center Honors, one of America’s most prestigious arts awards. The Kennedy Center -- Washington’s performing arts complex that serves as a living monument to slain president John F. Kennedy -- announced July 18, 2019 that actress Sally Field, genre-spanning singer Linda Ronstadt and 11-time Grammy winning conductor Michael Tilson Thomas would also be among the 2019 class. / AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Dimitrios Kambouris