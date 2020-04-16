Lunch with A-Rod, serenade by Bieber as #allinchallenge on coronavirus takes off

LEONARDO DiCaprio is offering a walk-on role in his next movie, Justin Bieber says he will serenade the winner in their hometown, and Ellen DeGeneres is offering one lucky American the chance to co-host an episode of “The Ellen Show”.

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, offering a one-on-one batting lesson and lunch, and National Football League quarterback Tom Brady, whose offer is a private workout, are also among dozens of celebrities taking part in the #AllInChallenge, to raise money to help feed Americans affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Bob (De Niro) and I are going to be starring in a film called ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and if you’ve ever wondered what it is be like to work with the great Martin Scorsese, this is your chance,” DiCaprio said in a social media video posting with Robert De Niro on Wednesday.

“We’re offering a walk-on role, you’ll spend the day on the set with the three of us, and of course you’ll attend the premiere,” De Niro added.

The challenge, launched on Tuesday by businessman Michael Rubin, asks celebrities to offer unique experiences. Some are available for auction to the highest bidder while others operate as a sweepstake to anyone donating as little as US$10.

By Wednesday more than 50 celebrities had signed on for the challenge, raising more than US$4 million for food charities including Feeding America, No Kid Hungry and Meals on Wheels, according to the AllInChallenge website.

The idea is the latest initiative by celebrities to support the millions of Americans who have been thrown out of work and seen their lives upended by the coronavirus which has killed more than 30,000 people in the United States.

Dozens of musicians, actors and sports stars are also taking part in a two-hour global concert on Saturday to show support for healthcare, grocery store and other workers on the front lines of efforts to slow the epidemic. – Reuters