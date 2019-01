Catch Rishi Budhrani’s performance, Cannot Means Cannot, at the 500-seater The Platform, Menara Ken in Kuala Lumpur, this Saturday. The talented Singaporean comedian is giving his fans here a satirical look at his home country, and offering a humorous take on his life growing up as a Singaporean.

As Rishi (below) puts it, after being fired from his father’s tailoring business, he used all the leftover material to make history as a Singaporean.

He became the first Singaporean to perform at Gotham Comedy Club in New York City, and The Comedy and Magic Club in Los Angeles, where legends like Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and Jay Leno made their mark.

He was also curated to feature on two seasons of Comedy Central’s Stand-up Asia series.

Rishi is also an actor, having started out in theatre when he was offered an acting scholarship with the Singapore Repertory Theatre’s Young Company.

He has since appeared in theatre such as Wild Rice’s Cook a Pot of Curry) and also starred on the groundbreaking Singapore’s Channel 5 show, OK Chope!, as well as performed at the Esplanade Theatre to a capacity crowd of thousands.

For more, visit the Cannot Means Cannot website.